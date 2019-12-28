Global  

Thirsty koala drinks water from passing cyclist during Australia’s heat wave

Thirsty koala drinks water from passing cyclist during Australia's heat wave

Thirsty koala drinks water from passing cyclist during Australia’s heat wave

This thirsty koala was desperately looking for water as the second heat wave hit South Australia
Australia: Thirsty koala stops cyclist to take a drink amid heatwave

Australia's cuddliest marsupials are suffering from the continent's extreme weather, with over 2,000...
Deutsche Welle - Published


AnOldLefty

Madman In A Blue Box ~ Good Men Don't Need Rules CNN: Thirsty koala drinks water from passing cyclists. https://t.co/hN3XQ6BEBk via @GoogleNews 33 minutes ago

irassacks

Ira S. Sacks RT @NYMag: A thirsty koala went up to a cyclist in Australia and basically demanded a drink of water https://t.co/5DjCxEaGAD 51 minutes ago

davidraben

David Raben A beautiful moment that ties us together to our planet and animals who need us to steward the planet better!… https://t.co/0gCL8CK4aU 1 hour ago

Belladelrey5

𝓑ella RT @QuickTake: WATCH: A thirsty koala drinks water from a cyclist amid a gripping heatwave in Australia. Federal environment minister, Sus… 2 hours ago

mickichacha

mickichacha⚜ RT @suspersists: Thirsty koala drinks water from passing cyclists - CNN https://t.co/erFeSEn0tY 3 hours ago

suspersists

suspersists Thirsty koala drinks water from passing cyclists - CNN https://t.co/erFeSEn0tY 3 hours ago

jimmoorewriter

Jim Moore So cute, but the reason is so sad. https://t.co/6ohWH9ptTg 4 hours ago

Twheater2

Twheater A thirsty koala went up to a cyclist in Australia and basically demanded a drink of water https://t.co/A9K8KrAyyo 4 hours ago


Check This Out: Thirsty koala chugs cyclist's water

Anna Heusler was riding her bike down from the hills toward Adelaide, South Australia on Thursday with a group of cyclists when she saw a koala sitting in the middle of the road.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

Thirsty Koala Stops Australian Cyclists For A Drink Of Water

Australia is dealing with a massive heatwave that has killed thousands of animals and displaced many more.One group of cyclists halted their ride to help a koala in search of water.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:33Published

