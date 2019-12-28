Global  

Mississippi Secretary of State to Visit the Coast On Bonnet Carre Spillway

Mississippi Secretary of State to Visit the Coast On Bonnet Carre Spillway
Mississippi Secretary of State to Visit the Coast On Bonnet Carre Spillway

- current secretary of state, and- incoming- lieutenant governor, delbert- hosemann is - scheduled to be in south- mississippi later today.- a press conference has been - scheduled for 2 pm this - afternoon where secretary of- state delbert hosemann is - scheduled to announce action by- the state, related to the - mississippi sound.- the presser is set to take plac- at the secretary of state's - office- in gulfport.- just last week, south - mississippi cities, counties, - and - organizations joined together - and filed a federal lawsuit - against the u.s. army corps of- engineers and mississippi river- commission.

- the lawsuit was filed in the- u.s. district court in gulfport- by the- cities of biloxi, d'iberville,- waveland, harrison and- hancock counties, the - mississippi hotel and lodging - association, and mississippi- commerical fisheries united.- the lawsuit accuses the corps o- violating - federal law by opening the- bonnet carre spillway for - extended periods of time, with- adverse impacts here in - mississippi.- the lawsuit is not asking for - monetary damages, but for - a temporary injuction to be - placed requiring the corps to - consult with coast governments- regarding - future openings of the spillway- be sure to tune into news 25- later today for full coverage




State of Mississippi files suit over spillway usage

State of Mississippi files suit over spillway usage

Federal lawsuit filed against Army Corps of Engineers

2019 was a historic year for the Bonnet Carre Spillway as it remained open for a record 118 days. The extended opening proved to have adverse effects on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Now, some officials..

