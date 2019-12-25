Fireworks in North Korea mark the New Year 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published Fireworks in North Korea mark the New Year Huge crowds of North Koreans gathered in Pyongyang to countdown to midnight and welcome in the New Year with a firework display.

