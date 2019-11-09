Oneida County Sheriff's Office promotions, awards

Performing arts center and goes down main street.

Music from 6:00 pm to midnight at foothills.

So go out and have a good time with family and friends.

In oneida county..

The last day of 2019 meant promotions.

You can find the full list of promotions on our website wktv dot com.

One to note..

Chief deputy lisa zurich worked her way up through the ranks in the correctional facility tohiedeputy.

She spoke to us about some of the new challeng in the rrectiol facility that come with bail rerm.

11:08we d to see w many people that were re at we had to he releasethat we had to get sers for so they didnt walk out on the street to nothing, make su they have home heat, social services, so that's been challenging for the last three months.

28 the oneida county