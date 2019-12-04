UPS & FedEX Raising Prices On Heavy Packages 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:29s - Published Both companies will charge $24 for packages heavier than 50 pounds. Both companies will charge $24 for packages heavier than 50 pounds. 0

