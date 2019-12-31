The Movie Musical Is Once Again Taking Center Stage In Hollywood 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:18s - Published The Movie Musical Is Once Again Taking Center Stage In Hollywood Films like "Rocketman," Judy" and the upcoming adaptation of "In the Heights" are ushering in a musical resurgence at the box office.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Anything-can-happen Golden Globes kick off crowded awards season Classic Hollywood takes center stage at the Golden Globes on Sunday, kicking off an unusually crowded...

Reuters - Published 18 hours ago







You Might Like