Frozen Cotten Bowl Field Ready For NHL Winter Classic On New Year's Day

The football field at the Cotton Bowl is getting a frozen makeover for a major event for hockey lovers on New Year’s Day.
From 'pipe dream' to Texas-sized Winter Classic: Stars set to host Predators

The Winter Classic is going to be one big outdoor game when the Dallas Stars host Nashville at the...
Winter brings its A-game on the last night of the year

A snowy night to finish the year in Quebec.

A snowy night to finish the year in Quebec.

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 00:43Published

Gophers Fans Party Down In Tampa Before Outback Bowl [Video]Gophers Fans Party Down In Tampa Before Outback Bowl

Minnesota's game against Auburn in the Outback Bowl is just one of several New Year's bowl games, Norman Seawright III reports (2:22). WCCO This Morning - January 1, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:23Published

