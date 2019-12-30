Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Chatting with a Destination Wedding and Honeymoon Expert

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 05:43s - Published < > Embed
Chatting with a Destination Wedding and Honeymoon Expert

Chatting with a Destination Wedding and Honeymoon Expert

If you're planning a destination wedding or honeymoon, the idea is to have a carefree and relaxing time.

But the planning and stress of such an event can be anything but relaxing!

That's why turning to an expert to do your planning is the way to go!

Joining us to discuss the incredible vacation options offered by Sandals and Beaches is Nancy Finn from Island Getaways.

Island Getaways is hosting a Sandals and Beaches Virtual Webinar on Thursday, January 9 at 6:30pm.

If you attend the webinar, you can get a $250 spa credit for qualifying room categories!

To reserve your spot to learn all about these incredible getaway options, RSVP via email at [email protected] or call (262) 781-1748.

Visit MyIslandGetaways.com for more information.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Destination Weddings and Honeymoons Made Easy [Video]Destination Weddings and Honeymoons Made Easy

Many people dream of a destination wedding, but they fear that it&apos;ll be too complicated and too expensive. The truth is that it&apos;s actually much more affordable than a large,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.