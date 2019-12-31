Water-dropping helicopter waters down NSW fires as it continues to grow near Batemans Bay evacuation center 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:24s - Published Water-dropping helicopter waters down NSW fires as it continues to grow near Batemans Bay evacuation center As fires continue to grow in Batemans Bay, Australia, a fire near the Batemans Bay evacuation center gets watered down by a water-dropping helicopter on Tuesday (December 31). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Water-dropping helicopter waters down NSW fires as it continues to grow near Batemans Bay evacuation center As fires continue to grow in Batemans Bay, Australia, a fire near the Batemans Bay evacuation center gets watered down by a water-dropping helicopter on Tuesday (December 31). The fire broke out this afternoon and is currently being contained by a water bomber and RFS (Rural Fire Service) personnel.





Recent related videos from verified sources Batemans Bay evacuation centre in Hanging Rock during the NSW bushfires An overview of the Batemans Bay evacuation center in Hanging Rock as the NSW bushfire looms in New South Wales, Australia, on Tuesday (December 31). "Community meetings will be held in Nundle and.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:29Published 4 hours ago Australia Fires: Crowds Trapped At Mallacoota As Death Toll Rises The skies turned red over Mallacoota in Australia on Tuesday as residents and holiday-makers evacuated to the beach to escape approaching bushfires. Further up the coast at Batemans Bay a similar.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published 8 hours ago