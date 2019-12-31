New Year's Traditions From Around the World

New Year's Traditions From Around the World Ecuadorians burn away past bad luck and scare away future bad luck by burning a paper- stuffed scarecrow outside of their homes.

For each of the final 12 seconds of the year, reveling Spaniards will gobble down one grape for good luck in every month of the new year.

Danes ring in the New Year by breaking old dishes on the doorsteps of friends and family.

Chileans include their lost loved ones in their New Year's celebrations by visiting cemeteries and setting up chairs next to their graves.

New Year's in Greece looks more like Christmas in other parts of the world, complete with the Greek Santa Claus, gifts exchange and caroling.

The color of a person's New Year's underwear in this region of the world is thought to increase fortune or even bring more love and happiness.