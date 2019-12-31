Global  

The first mixed-sex civil partnerships

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan tied the knot at a registry office five years after their battle for equality began.
First civil partnerships for mixed-sex couples set to take place

First civil partnerships for mixed-sex couples set to take place'We have had a very successful relationship for 37 years and a bit of paper is not going to make any...
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependent


Straight Couples Enter Into First Mixed-Sex Civil Partnerships in England


TIME - Published Also reported by •The Argus



One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies [Video]One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies

The registrar of one of the UK’s first mixed sex civil partnerships, who married the country’s first same sex couple, described today&apos;s moment as &apos;simple but historic&apos;...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:19Published

First mixed-sex civil partnerships takes place [Video]First mixed-sex civil partnerships takes place

Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan, who won a legal bid at the Supreme Court in 2018 for the right to have a civil partnership instead of a marriage, have become one of the first couples to tie the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

