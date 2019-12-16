Japanese celebrate New Year 2020 by lining up to visit shrine
|
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Japanese celebrate New Year 2020 by lining up to visit shrine
To celebrate the New Year in Japan, crowds gather to enter the Hokkaido Honden shrine located in Maruyama Park on January 1.
|
Japanese celebrate New Year 2020 by lining up to visit shrine
To celebrate the New Year in Japan, crowds gather to enter the Hokkaido Honden shrine located in Maruyama Park on January 1.
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Millions of Japanese people will visit neighborhood shrines in Japan on Tuesday night and Wednesday...
Japan Today - Published
|Tokyo, Dec 30 (IANS) A shrine in Japan is displaying a giant sculpture of a mouse, the zodiac animal...
Sify - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Japanese window cleaners dress up in amusing annual custom
Window cleaners dressed as a wild boar and a mouse wipe the windows of the Hotel Ryumeikan Tokyo on December 19, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.
This is an annual event where window cleaners dress up as..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:45Published
Japan unveils new National Stadium in Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe celebrated on Sunday (December 15) the completion of Tokyo's new National Stadium.
After the inauguration, members of the press were given a tour of the..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:15Published
|