Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15

Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15

According to Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on Jan.

15 at the White House.

Last week, Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would host a signing ceremony to ink the Phase 1 deal.

The president wrote in a tweet that he would sign the deal with “high level representatives of China” and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin talks on the next phase.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wall St. edges higher as Trump says trade deal to be signed on January 15

Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, recovering from a dip at the open, as President Donald Trump...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SifyReuters IndiaIndiaTimesCBC.caCBS NewsRIA Nov.


Trump Says U.S. and China Will Sign Trade Deal in January

President Trump said the signing ceremony would be held at the White House and that he would travel...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •SeekingAlphaNewsmaxSeattlePI.comReuters IndiaIndiaTimesCBC.caCBS NewsUSATODAY.comPoliticoRIA Nov.



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Goaliemom502

Goaliemom50 RT @jennfranconews: #NEW: President Trump says he will sign a “phase one” trade deal with China at the White House on Jan. 15. The presid… 2 seconds ago

RTPoNegbyPKOrv7

beyond frontier RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump says he will sign Phase 1 of the trade deal with China on January 15 https://t.co/p5w9hS8hNg https://t.… 42 seconds ago

TRACYRSCOTT2

TRACY R SCOTT RT @TrumpsPrettyWom: 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Trump says he will sign 'phase one' China trade deal on Jan. 15 at the White House President Trump Mak… 44 seconds ago

notimania_com

notimania.com Trump says U.S.-China trade deal will be signed on January 15 https://t.co/rAZ54S72FI https://t.co/owLN27KGQj 2 minutes ago

StarAdvertiser

Star-Advertiser .@realDonaldTrump says he’ll sign first-step China trade deal on Jan. 15 [+Video] https://t.co/dB71cLnM1d https://t.co/I29vyrD3dt 2 minutes ago

plummer4

James Plummer RT @CNBC: The phase one trade deal with China is “in the bank.” White House trade advisor Peter Navarro says there are other trade deals to… 3 minutes ago

SpotlightGrowth

Spotlight Growth RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: President Trump says he will sign 'phase one' of the China trade deal on January 15 https://t.co/ViskO6J3HC 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15 [Video]Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he&apos;ll sign Phase 1 of the trade deal with China on January 15 at the White House. As Fred Katayama reports, he said he&apos;ll later go to Beijing to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Trump Says He'll Sign Phase One China Deal On Jan. 15 During White House Ceremony [Video]Trump Says He'll Sign Phase One China Deal On Jan. 15 During White House Ceremony

President Trump tweeted about the China trade deal.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.