Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15

According to Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on Jan.

15 at the White House.

Last week, Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would host a signing ceremony to ink the Phase 1 deal.

The president wrote in a tweet that he would sign the deal with “high level representatives of China” and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin talks on the next phase.