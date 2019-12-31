Global  

Water-dropping helicopter waters down NSW fires as it continues to grow near Batemans Bay evacuation center

Water-dropping helicopter waters down NSW fires as it continues to grow near Batemans Bay evacuation center

Water-dropping helicopter waters down NSW fires as it continues to grow near Batemans Bay evacuation center

As fires continue to grow in Batemans Bay, Australia, a fire near the Batemans Bay evacuation center gets watered down by a water-dropping helicopter on Tuesday (December 31).

The fire broke out this afternoon and is currently being contained by a water bomber and RFS (Rural Fire Service) personnel.
