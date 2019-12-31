US Embassy in Iraq attacked

THE U-S EMBASSY IN BAGHDAD HASBEEN STORMED BY IRAQI SHIITEMILITIA SUPPORTERS.TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO FROMTHE SCENE.YOU CAN SEE SMOKE AND FLAMESCOMING FROM THEBUILDING.ACCORDING TO THE ASSOCIATEDPRESS -- AT LEAST THREE U-SSOLDIERS WERE SCENE ON THE ROOFOF THE MAIN EMBASSYBUILDING.THIS ATTACK COMES IN THE WAKE OFU-S AIRSTRIKES THATKILLED 25 FIGHTERS OF THE IRANBACKED MILITIA IN IRAQ.PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TWEETINGTHIS MORNING SAYINGIN PART QUOTE IRAN ISORECHESTRATING AN ATTACK ON THEU-S EMBASSY IN IRAQ... THEY WILLBE HELD FULLY RESPONSIBLE.END QUOTE.THE COMPANY THAT RUNS THE MESAVERDE IMMIGRATION

