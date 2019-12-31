Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

US Embassy in Iraq attacked

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
US Embassy in Iraq attackedUS Embassy in Iraq attacked
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

US Embassy in Iraq attacked

THE U-S EMBASSY IN BAGHDAD HASBEEN STORMED BY IRAQI SHIITEMILITIA SUPPORTERS.TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO FROMTHE SCENE.YOU CAN SEE SMOKE AND FLAMESCOMING FROM THEBUILDING.ACCORDING TO THE ASSOCIATEDPRESS -- AT LEAST THREE U-SSOLDIERS WERE SCENE ON THE ROOFOF THE MAIN EMBASSYBUILDING.THIS ATTACK COMES IN THE WAKE OFU-S AIRSTRIKES THATKILLED 25 FIGHTERS OF THE IRANBACKED MILITIA IN IRAQ.PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TWEETINGTHIS MORNING SAYINGIN PART QUOTE IRAN ISORECHESTRATING AN ATTACK ON THEU-S EMBASSY IN IRAQ... THEY WILLBE HELD FULLY RESPONSIBLE.END QUOTE.THE COMPANY THAT RUNS THE MESAVERDE IMMIGRATION



Recent related news from verified sources

US Embassy in Iraq under attack by Shiite militiamen in Baghdad

US Embassy in Iraq under attack by Shiite militiamen in BaghdadUS President Donald Trump is blaming Iran for a breach of the US Embassy compound in Baghdad and is...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Trump says Iran "orchestrating" attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

U.S. President Donald Trump said early on Tuesday that Iran was "orchestrating" an attack on the U.S....
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comJerusalem PostFXstreet.comHaaretzDeutsche WelleUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

NibrasKhudaida

Nibras Khudaida Let’s make it clear. Those who attacked the U.S. embassy in Iraq are militias backed by The Iranian government. The… https://t.co/X1hnaERb1p 12 seconds ago

DeborahTobey2

Deborah Tobey RT @DFBHarvard: Aren't you sick & exhausted with Iraq, Iran & Afghanistan killing Americans? We should pull out of these countries & be pr… 13 seconds ago

JoenabelP

Joenabel Peterson Iraqi militants attacked the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They're preparing the Benghazi fire. https://t.co/wOdd6Vn75v 16 seconds ago

MikeUrquhart16

Mike_Urquhart RT @TaxReformExpert: President Trump is sending 100 Marines into Iraq after the embassy attack. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton did NOTHI… 18 seconds ago

phyllissharp54

Phyllis RT @USAirForce92: I remember when Republicans told us Hillary would start WW3, but here we are with Trump at the helm, "Death to America" t… 26 seconds ago

msilvaprw

Michael Silva RT @RealSaavedra: BREAKING: The Associated Press reports that there are multiple U.S. soldiers trapped on the roof of the U.S. Embassy in I… 29 seconds ago

MoiraEwesfulone

Moira Gilbertson RT @Ahrrggghh: @Partisangirl @jamesperloff Hmmm ...I don't remember the US Embassy ever getting attacked under Saddam? Iraq is just another… 36 seconds ago

Ginalolaknits

JustaLeGinaParatrooperWorld RT @GenZConservati1: Iran just attacked the US embassy in Baghdad through yevuse of Iraqi proxies! Read here to see what Iran is up to and… 57 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. to Send Marines to Embassy In Iraq [Video]U.S. to Send Marines to Embassy In Iraq

According to Reuters, the United States has no plans to evacuate its embassy in Baghdad and additional forces are being sent following violent demonstrations outside the compound. U.S. President Donald..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege [Video]Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege

Thousands of protesters laid siege to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, furious over American air strikes that targeted an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia unit. The Iraqi government has condemned the air..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.