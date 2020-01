Alta Sierra open 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:27s - Published Alta Sierra open Alta Sierra open 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Alta Sierra open 2019 ON THE SLOPES --YOU CAN HEAD OUT TO ALTA SIERRATODAY.THE SKI RESORT POSTING PICTURESON SOCIAL MEDIA -- SHOWING SOMEFRESH SNOW THAT WILL ALLOW IT TOBE OPENTODAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND.ACCORDING TO THE ALTA SIERRA WEBSITE -- THE SKI RESORT HASGOTTEN FOUR INCHES OF FRESH SNOWTHE LAST TWO DAYS -- AND34 INCHES THE LAST WEEK.THIS ALSO MEANS YOU'LL NEEDCHAINS IF YOU WANT TO GET UPTHERE.THE SKI RESORT WILL BE OPENTHROUGH SUNDAY -- THEN EVERYWEEKEND AND SCHOOL HOLIDAYSTHERE AFTER.WE HAVE A DENSE FOG ADVISORY FORTHE VALLEY THIS MORNING





You Might Like

Tweets about this John Pavletich RT @Altasierraski: This morning sunrise at Alta Sierra Ski Resort. Come on up we are open this weekend and enjoy the snow. https://t.co/JUW… 3 days ago Alta Sierra Ski Area This morning sunrise at Alta Sierra Ski Resort. Come on up we are open this weekend and enjoy the snow. https://t.co/JUWz80ILfq 3 days ago Intero NC 🚨Open House Alert🚨 11002 Thornicroft Way, Alta Sierra January 11th 12pm-3pm Listed by Cindy Lozano Realtor, co-list… https://t.co/i19BO2Rsvf 4 days ago Elaina Rusk RT @Altasierraski: You know what this means.... FRESH SNOW BABY. Alta Sierra open this weekend Jan 11th & 12th with new snow. Come enjoy Ja… 4 days ago Ken Malloy RT @KGETnews: Alta Sierra to open this weekend thanks to fresh snow https://t.co/LiAOJ9zw5n 5 days ago KGET 17 News Alta Sierra to open this weekend thanks to fresh snow https://t.co/LiAOJ9zw5n 5 days ago Alta Sierra Ski Area You know what this means.... FRESH SNOW BABY. Alta Sierra open this weekend Jan 11th & 12th with new snow. Come enj… https://t.co/W2y9F65JEk 5 days ago