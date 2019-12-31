Here is what you need to know Dec 31 2019

Welcome back.

A structure fire on nord avenue shut down parts of nord between walnut ave and west sacramento street.

Fire crews remain on the scene but have knocked down most of the flame.

Action news now is working to find out more about the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and new overnight- chico police are searching for a suspect who robbed a store at gunpoint.

It happened at the boot barn on east avenue and the esplanade at around 5:48 monday night.

Police say someone walked into the business with a firearm and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect left with the money and is still on the loose.

Chico police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Shasta county's district attorney says two separate police shootings there... were within the law.

One stems from the redding police department's early april shooting of donnell lang -- police were called to a report of a man with a gun in a neighborhood.

Police say officers shot lang when he reached for his waistband.

It turns out he did not have a gun.

The other shooting was in early june -- when anderson police shot and killed nikolai landry in the back yard of a home.

Police say landry pointed a realistic-looking imitation gun at them.

#### one person is dead after a deadly crash in live oak.

Investigators say jeremy barrington of live oak was driving under the influence, when he crossed the center line..

And into the path of an oncoming big rig.

Barrington died at the scene, the big rig driver escaped serious injuries.

Happening today- only a few hours are left to file a pg&e campfire claim..

The original deadline to file a claim was october 21st - but pg&e extended that deadline to december 31st.

This is all part of the company's bankruptcy process.

You can file a claim online or at a pg&e claim center by 5 p-m... we have all the information on our homepage, at action news now dot com.# new this morning- a high speed motorcycle chase ends in an arrest... redding police say they tried to pull over "paul strong" of redding when he drove off police with the help of the c-h-p chased strong to a home.

Police say after they surrounded the home... strong surrendered.

Officers booked strong into the shasta county jail and for driving a motorcycle with a suspended liscense.

Former shasta county sheriff tom bosenko retired monday.

Bosenko was active for over forty years in the shasta county sheriff's office.

13 of those years he was sheriff of shasta county.

Happening today- the california highway patrol is getting ready to kick off another maximum enforcement period.

It starts at 6:01 p- m.

