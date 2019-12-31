Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15

Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15

According to Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on Jan.

15 at the White House.

Last week, Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would host a signing ceremony to ink the Phase 1 deal.

The president wrote in a tweet that he would sign the deal with “high level representatives of China” and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin talks on the next phase.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wall St. edges higher as Trump says trade deal to be signed on January 15

Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, recovering from a dip at the open, as President Donald Trump...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SifyReuters IndiaIndiaTimesCBC.caCBS News


Trump Says U.S. and China Will Sign Trade Deal in January

President Trump said the signing ceremony would be held at the White House and that he would travel...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •SeekingAlphaJapan TodayNewsmaxReuters IndiaIndiaTimesCBC.caSeattlePI.comCBS NewsSBS



You Might Like


Tweets about this

frad_fradi

Fradi Frad Dreizehn 🇭🇺🇩🇪🇬🇷 RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump will sign the U.S.-China trade deal on January 15 at a ceremony that will be attended by 'high level re… 13 seconds ago

CLSquires

Cindy Squires RT @insidetrade: Trump says he will sign phase-one China deal on Jan. 15 https://t.co/LzNxRf1lFA 34 seconds ago

JReru

George Ole Reru™ RT @CBSNews: Trump says he will sign "Phase One" trade deal with China on January 15 https://t.co/8C6iygA7RB https://t.co/MsCJm4gqyn 48 seconds ago

tradelineup

Tradelineup $UGAZ #DGAZ #NATURALGAS #henryhub #UNG Trump says he will sign "Phase One" trade deal with China on January 15. https://t.co/IhCyBM0B77 1 minute ago

nomorel91718459

@nomorelies The deal only means that the USA will be use & abused for the sake of signing something by election year. He needs… https://t.co/Rle96aHqUE 2 minutes ago

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Trump says U.S.-China trade deal will be signed on Jan. 15 | CBC News https://t.co/OLuTMO0GkA 2 minutes ago

jiboyv

🇮🇳#Chowkidar RT @StayHumanIndia: Dr @Swamy39 ji Trump Says He Will Sign Phase-One China Trade Deal Jan. 15 https://t.co/trZvaC5y5P 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stocks end firm to cap banner year [Video]Stocks end firm to cap banner year

Wall Street edged higher Tuesday as a rally fueled by trade optimism recommenced, capping off a decade of handsome returns. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published

President Trump Says He'll Soon Sign 'Phase 1' Trade Deal With China [Video]President Trump Says He'll Soon Sign 'Phase 1' Trade Deal With China

President Trump said on Twitter Tuesday the signing will take place during a ceremony at the White House on Jan. 15.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.