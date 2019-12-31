Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege
Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy evacuates under siege
Thousands of protesters laid siege to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, furious over American air strikes that targeted an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia unit.
The Iraqi government has condemned the air strikes, and the incident risks drawing the country further into proxy conflict between Tehran and Washington.
Matthew Larotonda reports.
