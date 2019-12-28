Global  

CBS News Apologizes For Showing Elijah Cummings Photo During John Lewis Segment

CBS News Apologizes For Showing Elijah Cummings Photo During John Lewis Segment

CBS News Apologizes For Showing Elijah Cummings Photo During John Lewis Segment

CBS News issued an apology after showing a photo of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings during a segment about the stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis of US Representative John Lewis.
CBS Evening News Shows Photo of Elijah Cummings During Story on John Lewis’ Cancer Diagnosis

CBS Evening News showed a picture of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings and wrongly identified him as Rep....
CBS Shows Cummings Face During John Lewis Cancer Story [Video]CBS Shows Cummings Face During John Lewis Cancer Story

CBS Evening News showed a picture of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings and wrongly identified him as Rep. John Lewis during a story on Lewis’ cancer diagnosis.

