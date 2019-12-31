'JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time' Begins TUESDAY JAN 7 8|7c

'JEOPARDY!'

Is coming to ABC prime-time in a multiple consecutive night event with 'JEOPARDY!

The Greatest of All Time'!

Hosted by Alex Trebek, this epic television event brings together the three highest money winners in the long-running game show's history: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

The 'JEOPARDY!'

Fan favorites will compete in a series of matches; the first to win three receives $1 million and the title of 'JEOPARDY!

The Greatest of All Time.'

Watch TUESDAY JAN 7 8|7c on ABC!