'JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time' Begins TUESDAY JAN 7 8|7c
'JEOPARDY!'
Is coming to ABC prime-time in a multiple consecutive night event with 'JEOPARDY!
The Greatest of All Time'!
Hosted by Alex Trebek, this epic television event brings together the three highest money winners in the long-running game show's history: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.
The 'JEOPARDY!'
Fan favorites will compete in a series of matches; the first to win three receives $1 million and the title of 'JEOPARDY!
The Greatest of All Time.'
Watch TUESDAY JAN 7 8|7c on ABC!