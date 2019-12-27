Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Noon Year celebration at Utica Zoo

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Noon Year celebration at Utica ZooThe Utica Zoo held a 'Noon Year' celebration for kids while on winter break.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Noon Year celebration at Utica Zoo

Live at five newshour... we will be running newschannel two at .

As well as newschannel two at 10 on the cw11 and news channel two at 11 here on wktv.

As a way to let the littl ones celebrate new year's eve... 12 hourear.... the utica zoo once again puts on the noon year celebration!

Hey katrina happy noon year!

Its the second year that the utica zoo has done this celebratioion.

Its a




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NewsTalk: Utica Zoo Noon Year's Eve [Video]NewsTalk: Utica Zoo Noon Year's Eve

The Utica Zoo is holding programs for kids over winter break.

Credit: WKTVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.