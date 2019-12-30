Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Free bus and trolley rides available for New Year's celebrants

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Free bus and trolley rides available for New Year's celebrants

Free bus and trolley rides available for New Year's celebrants

San Diegans celebrating New Year's Eve will have transportation options to help them get home safe.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LocaAdvocate

April S. Hernandez Free bus, trolley rides available on New Year's Eve https://t.co/5lbVhAwpD6 3 hours ago

FLip2Syde

FLip2Syde Mobile DJs Free bus, trolley rides available on New Year's Eve https://t.co/rsU8KQ7wBn 4 hours ago

BethMaranville

Beth Cook Maranville Free bus, trolley rides available on New Year's Eve https://t.co/oLIXVL226Z 12 hours ago

CrimsonBlade

CrimsonBlade Free bus, trolley rides available on New Year's Eve https://t.co/uJDlL7OQEl 15 hours ago

Jayce_Venditti

Jayce Venditti Free bus, trolley rides available on New Year's Eve https://t.co/3r6lyMBmXE 15 hours ago

N6SIX

Joseph Acevedo Free bus, trolley rides available on New Year's Eve https://t.co/FvXukvWn6c 17 hours ago

PJQuezada1

P.J Quezada I'll be using this free trolley service after celebrating the New Year. Free bus, trolley rides available on New Y… https://t.co/YwWoLWsiQ9 19 hours ago

cook_rita

RIta C. Free bus, trolley rides available on New Year's Eve https://t.co/ZDuEu57VGD 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Free bus and trolley rides being made available in San Diego on New Year's Eve [Video]Free bus and trolley rides being made available in San Diego on New Year's Eve

San Diego’s Metropolitan Transit System is offering free rides on trolley and buses on New Year’s Eve.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:29Published

Free bus and trolley rides being made available in San Diego on New Year's Eve [Video]Free bus and trolley rides being made available in San Diego on New Year's Eve

San Diego’s Metropolitan Transit System is offering free rides on trolley and buses on New Year’s Eve.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.