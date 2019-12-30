Global  

NYPD: Times Square Will Be the Safest Place to Be This New Year’s Eve

The NYPD Commissioner believes that Times Square is the safest place you can spend this New Years Eve.

Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.
Recent related news from verified sources

NYPD: Times Square safest place on Earth for New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s counterterrorism czar expects Times Square to be “the safest...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsTIMEIndian Express


Drones will watch over Times Square during New Year's Eve ball drop — a security first

"Times Square is probably going to be the safest place on the planet Earth," NYPD's Deputy...
USATODAY.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Year's Eve revelers in New York pass through tight security and claim view points 12 hours before midnight [Video]New Year's Eve revelers in New York pass through tight security and claim view points 12 hours before midnight

New Year's Eve revelers passed through a police security checkpoint in New York City's Times Square in New York, New York, as revelers claim their view spaces more than 12 hours before midnight on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:05Published

Final Preps Underway For New Year's Eve In Times Square [Video]Final Preps Underway For New Year's Eve In Times Square

Mola Lenghi reports security preparations for the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square is a year long process.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:52Published

