New Years Eve Masquerade Ball! Benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Ocoee Region



Recent related videos from verified sources Times Square gears up for its annual NYE festivities Ahead of the annual New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square, a final test is completed and Reuters talks to TV personality Ryan Seacrest before the big night. Freddie Joyner has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published 19 hours ago 2020 New Year’s Eve Oyster Ball Drop The Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum will drop the ball in 2020: the Oyster Ball. For the past four years, this event has been the perfect way to usher in a fresh start to the New Year. Credit: WXXVPublished 1 day ago