Noon 12/31

For watching.

We'll see you only hours away from the new years celebration in times square... what's new to help keep attendee's safe to ring he new y year... an?

The indiana attorney general has released his preliminary investigation into fetal remains found at a late doctor's estate... the details of the report.... good afternoon.... welcome to 44news at noon.

I'm??erran huber the countdown to the end of the decade continue?

But police have been preparing for new year's eve in times square all year.

Organizers practiced the midnight ball drop yesterday.

Cbs news corresponde nt mola lenghi is in times square, which will be packed with people tonight.

Pkg:sot?

Martine materasso// assistant chief)(mm) we call it our super bowl.

(ml) this is your super bowl.(mm) this is it; this is the big show; this is what we waited for all year long.

(nat)three... two... one... (cheers) (narr 1)ever since last year's ball drop... (nat)i want to be a part of it... (narr 2)...new york police have been preparing for*this year'* decad?

Ending celebration.

(sot?

Martine materasso// assistant chief)(ml) what's all the security on the ground?

(mm) it's multilayered.

Every access point// you will go through numerous steps of screening, from magnetomete rs, to explosive vapor canines //and a heavy weapons team, you'll see.

(narr 3)?

?

?

D assistant chief martine materasso oversees the counterterro rism bureau.

She says nearly the entire department?

Thousands of officers, both in uniform and in plainclothes?

Will secure times square... with forces on the ground and, with the help of drones and helicopters... in the sky.

(nats)mr. thomas, why'd you do it?

(narr 4)questions over new year's eve security in*manhatta* have risen in response to saturday night's stabbing at a rabbi's home just miles from new york city, which left five people wounded.

Nats: i'd like to reassure people: there are no credible threats... (narr 5)but here on ?

?

M yesterday, new york police commissioner dermot shea told the millio?

Plus people expected to watch the ball drop, this: nats: you will be very safe in times square.

(narr 6)it's a sentiment echoed by assistant chief materasso.

(sot?

Martine materasso// assistant chief)(ml) considering all the security, this is probably going to be a pretty safe place.(mm) oh absolutely.

It's gonna be the safest place on earth.

That was mola lenghi reporting.

Since security preparations for the new year's eve celebration in times square is a year long process.

New york police say they'll begin preparing for next year's celebration tomorrow, just as soon as the ball drops.

New at noon toda?

With illinois set to become the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuan?

Day one of 202?

Illinois governor j.b.

Pritzker ends the year by issuing the first wave of pardons for those with lo?level cannabis convictions.

Over eleve?

Thousand pardons have been issued today across 92 counties in illinois... statewid?

There are more than 700,000 records eligible for relief because of the law.

We're learning new information after a friday morning house fire in owensboro.... police say 7?

Yea?old david lashbrook died from injuries in a house fire.... on december 27th?

Crews were called to the 3?

Hundred block of kipling drive?

For flames coming from the home.... police say?

Two people in the house were able to escape?

And sent to the hospital?

To be treated for smoke inhalation..... police say?

They're still working to learn how the fire started.... if you know anything about this incident?

Please call owensboro police.... the university of evansville purple aces mens basketball team?

Is set to play their first game since head coach walter mccarty was placed on leave?

For of?court behavior.... school administrator s announced their decision on friday?

And we are working to learn whether mccarty will be coming back.... the school issued a statement saying "the university has received reports about coach mccarty's of?

Court behavior?

Including a recent incident that appeared to violate its title nine policy".... the school then appointed assistant coach bennie seltzer as the interim head coach.... tonight in sports?

We hope to have more details about this developing story.... meanwhile the aces face missouri state this afternoon at 4:00pm.... indiana attorney general curtis hill said he intends to have fetal remains that were found in a late abortion doctor estate?interred in a respectful and dignified manner in accordance to state law?

Attorney general hill released his preliminary investigation after more than 2?

Hundred medically preserved fetal remains and thousands of medical records were found by the late doctor's family after he died.

Klopfer performed abortions at clinics in fort wayne, gary and south bend from 2000 to 2002.

Hill says it's not possible to verify the identities of the fetal remains?

Due to their poor condition?

And the unreliable nature of the records they're working to review.

A full report will likely be released at some point in the following year.

U?apologetic?

Di?

Heartening?

Lacking compassion and insensitive?

Are just a few of the words used to describe a social media posts?

Between a henderson county judge executive and a disabled man.... bruce reynolds says?

He went to pay his light bill in downtown henderson?

And he had to drive around the courthouse three times?

Before finding a handicapped parking space.... he says?

He was upset?

And took to social media to express his concerns.... that's when the fight escalated between the man?

And henderson county judge executive brad schneider.... the judge made comments like "if you drove around our courthouse three times without finding a parking space?

You are truly dysfunctional?

Ask you mom for help"..... the judge later apologized and asked for forgiveness.... to read that full thread between the man and judge schneider?

Visit our website at wevv dot com.... there are a number of festivities to enjoy in indiana and kentucky tonight.

From nine til 1?30 tonight?

A new year's party is going on at kevin's backstage bar and grill.

There's a ten dollar cover?

And only people 21 and older are allowed inside.

Meantime germania mannerchor is*also hosting a party from eight til 1?30.

Bar louie's roaring twenties party kicks off at seven and goes til two ?m.

For a full list of parties and events?

You can visit our website at wevv dot com.

The texas man who shot and killed a gunman*insid* his church is telling his story.

Jack wilson says he needed just one sho* to take down the man who killed two of his fellow churchgoers sunday.

Wilson was one of*man* in the church who drew a gun, responding within a few seconds.

Pkgnats?

Ktvt white settlement vigil tx rem321 @21:16:53:21?

21:16:57:27it is my honor.

It is my honor to pray here tonight (track 1)outside the west freeway church of christ monday night... the community gathered to honor two parishioners gunned down inside this sanctuary?

Richard white and tony wallace.

Britt farmer/ senior minister, west freeway church of christ?

Ktvt white settlement vigil tx rem321 @ 21:09:52:00?

21:10:03:16i lost two great men.

Friends that i consider putting above myself and who did the same for me (track 2)service was interrupted sunday morning when a gunman got up from a pew and approached wallace at the back of the church before pulling out a gun and opening fire.a livestream captured the horror.

Nat newsft nati onal des texas church shooting12.29.

19 pause video at at 1:22:54 highlight shooter let the audio play out jack wilson/ shot gunman?

Villarreal jack wilson intv tx rem302 @ 12;46;09:00?

12:46:10:08i took out some evil.// jack wilson/ shot gunman?

Villarreal jack wilson intv tx rem302 @ 12:46:13:15?

12:46:17:04i took someone who was evil and had evil intent.

(track 3)jack wilson is being hailed as a hero for taking down the gunman.

Jack wilson/ shot gunman?

Church shooting intv dallas tx ktvt rem321 @ 13;17;33;00?

13:17:37:21 i don't consider myself a hero at all.

I did what i was trained to do.

(track 4)wilson is a firearms instructor and head of the church's security team.the 7?

Yea?

Old confronted the shooter, who just seconds earlier pulled out a shotgun and killed two men.

Newsft nati onal des texas church shooting12.29.

19 pause video at 1:22:59 highlight wilson)jack wilson/ shot gunman church shooting intv dallas tx ktvt rem321 @ 13;22;16;24?

13:22:22:26 i only fired one round and it was the only shot i had which was a head shot.

(track 5 newsft nati onal des texas church shooting 12.29.1 suspec tthe gunman was identified as keith kinnunen, a 4?

Yea?old homeless man from river oaks, texas.

Wilson said he noticed him immediately.

Villarreal jack wilson intv tx rem302 @ 12:42:42:13?

12:42:53:08 jw: but what really chimed in is that he was wearing a wig and a fake beard and a toboggan on his head and the long coat.

(track 6 gfx 1)according to oklahoma court records, the gunman had a history of mental health issues and violence including for aggravated assault, battery and arson.in 2012, his e?wife was granted an emergency protective order from him.

(gfx out)the fbi is working with local and state investigators to figure out what may have motivated this attack.

Ken paxton/ texas attorney general?

Mon0144 @:55?

1:06my understandin g is that he didn't have a direct connection, he had been here several times and my understandin g is they were very open to helping people who were transient.

Mireya tag president trump tweeted his condolences to victims' families, while also praising the actions of parishioners an* the texas law that lets them carry firearms. the west freeway church of christ has set up funds to help with funeral costs and meals for the victims' families.

With advil liqui-gels, you have fast-acting power over pain, so the whole world looks different.

The unbeatable strength and speed of advil liqui-gels.

What pain?

??

??

Urging american citizens not to approach the embassy compound following violent protests there.

Thousands of demonstrato rs, angry about recent u.s. airstrikes gathered outside the compound.

Some managed to breach a wall and get into a reception area right outside where they set fires and scrawled graffiti.

Naomi ruchim has the latest from new york.

(nats) (track #1)small explosions could be heard outside the u.s. embassy in iraq tuesday where thousands of angry protesters chanted death to america.

Dozens broke into a reception area outside the compound where they set fires and threw projectiles.

(nats more chanting) (track #2)(iraq us fires) embassy guards hit back with stun grenades and tear gas while u.s. troops inside the compound were on lockdown.

Cbs news has learned the ambassador was not inside the embassy and no personnel were evacuated.the unrest follows deadly u.s airstrikes on ira?backed militias in iraq this week that killed at least 25 fighters.

The pentagon says those strikes were retalitation for a rocket attack which killed a u.s. contractor in iraq.

(track #3)the violence represents a new escalation in the proxy war between the u.s. and iran playing out in the middle east.in a tweet this morning, president trump blamed iran for the embassy attack and said they will be held fully responsibl?

And a u.s. official tells cbs news that additional american troops already in iraq are being sent to help secure the embassy.

Naomi ruchim, cbs news.

A statement from the state department says u.s.secretary mike pompeo spoke with iraq prime minister tuesday and made clear the united states will protect and defend its peopl?

And he received assurances from iraq leaders that they?would guarantee the safety and security of u.s. personnel and property."

New information in the opioid epidemic.

A new report says the food and drug administration may have faile* to set strict enough standards and follo?

Through for training doctors about the risks associated with the drugs.

The rules were part of what's known as a "risk evaluation and mitigation strategy," or rems. consumer investigative corresponde nt anna werner has more.

(jennifer wysong// former opioid addict)it basically controlled my life.

(track)jennife r wysong (wh?song) became addicted to opioids after having a ?

Section... an addiction that eventually landed her behind bars.

(jennifer wysong// former opioid addict)so every single day when i woke up, my main focus was wake up, and figure out a way to get what i needed to just get through the day.

(track)her story is not uncommon... the centers for disease control and prevention says in 2017... opiods were involved in more than 6?

Percent of all drug overdose deaths.the report says lon?acting, or "extende?

Release" opioids such as oxycodone and morphine "were associated with greater risk of addiction, unintentional overdose and death than their immediat?

Release counterparts "&.(study)so in 2012, the ??a set up rules requiring painkiller manufacturer s to deliver "continuing education" to doctors... and "develop medication guides to inform patients about risks" as well as monitor and report on "patient access to drugs and safety."

*gfx ou*) (track)but problem was that the ??a let the pharmaceutic al companies themselves create the cirriculum... according to doctor andrew kolodny (k?

Lo?nee), medical director for opiod policy research at brandis university.

(dr. andrew kolodny/ medical director for opioid policy research)one of the problems is that education is voluntary.

The other problem was simply the content.

// it was a curriculum designed by the drug makers, a curriculum that didn't really discourage aggressive prescribing.

(track)(gfx in) researchers at johns hopkins university the ??c does lay out guidelines for proper opioid prescription.t hose include evaluating the need for paid meds, proper selection of the right drug, and accessing the risk of addiction and explaining those risks to the patient.but it wasn't until 2017 that the ??a began requiring safety programs for all opioid painkillers, not just the lon?

Acting ones.

Services company postmates filed a lawsuit to block a new california law giving benefits to independent contractors.

The legislation taking effect tomorrow would make some drivers eligible for overtime pay and employment insurance.

That could cost companies hundreds of millions of dollars.

It's costing more to ship heavy items. fed ex and ups are tacking on twent?

Four dollar fees on packages weighing more than fifty pounds.

In the past...seventy pounds was the limit to avoid a surcharge.

The companies say the threshold was changed in order to properly account for the rising amount of large packages it ships.

And a new service is cloning real voices so that you can get directions from yourself or someone you know.

The program is called my car, my voice and will be used in some cars made by toyota, gm, audi, chrysler and bmw.

It's only available for the voice assistant built into the car thanks for joining us... thanks for joining us... all your news and weather updates continue