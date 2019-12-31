Global  

People We Lost in 2019

People We Lost in 2019.

From actors to activists, a number of household names were lost this year.

Here’s a look at some of those who will be sorely missed.

Cameron Boyce , Actor (1999 - 2019) .

Diahann Carroll, Actress (1935 - 2019).

Elijah Cummings , Congressman (1951 - 2019).

Doris Day , Actress (1922 - 2019).

Peter Fonda, Actor (1940 - 2019).

Rutger Hauer , Actor (1944 - 2019).

Nipsey Hussle , Rapper/Activist (1985 - 2019).

Peggy Lipton , Actress (1946 - 2019) .

Toni Morrison, Novelist (1931 - 2019).

John Singleton , Director (1968 - 2019).

Gloria Vanderbilt , Fashion Designer/Socialite (1924 - 2019)
