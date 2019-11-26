Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

JTS Mortgage Minute 12/31/19 - Happy New Year!

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
JTS Mortgage Minute 12/31/19 - Happy New Year!

JTS Mortgage Minute 12/31/19 - Happy New Year!

Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co.

Mortgage Professionals wishes viewers a happy new year.

He also reminds owners who bought a home in 2019 to file for Homestead Exemption between January 2nd and March 31st.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

JTS Mortgage Minute 12/31/19 - Happy New Year!

Order for you the ... cg: happy !

1.

Happy new year!

2.

It's hard to believe another year has come and gone so quickly.

3.

'time flies when you're having fun' is certainly true for us at jts &amp; co.

4.

We appreciate each of our customers and business partners and enjoy helping families achieve their goals.

5.

Being passionate about the mortgage business and how we can help families, makes us work hard for those wanting to make that step towards homeownership.

6.

So today i want to say thank you to those that have allowed us to become your lifetime mortgage advisor in 2019.

7.

We look forward to helping you, your friends, and extended family members for many years to come.

ááááááááááááááááááááááááááá... cg: remember to file for homestead 8.

For those that purchased a home in 2019, remember to file for homestead between january 2nd and march 31st.

9.

Filing for homestead exemption is important, you want to ensure the correct tax filing is recorded at the tax office.

10.

To apply you will need your filed warranty deed, your settlement statement showing the cost of your home, social security numbers of all parties on deed, and all of your license tag numbers.

11.

If you have questions, call your local tax office for further instructions.

ááááááááááááááááááááááááá ááááááááááááááááááá cg: purchase / refinance / renovate 12.

If you're still in the market to purchase or refinance a home, it's important to know you have options with jts &amp; co.

13.

We have 3% - 5% down payment options and some loan types even have a 0% down option.

14.

Of course you can always put more down if you choose to.

15.

If you are looking to buy your first home, don't let student debt or the lack of a down payment stop you.

16.

Your lifetime mortgage advisor at jts &amp; co.

Could potentially help you consolidate your student loan debt, require a lesser down payment, and get you in a home for less than a rent payment.

17.

Research found that average home sellers begin thinking about selling their home 5 to 10 months before they actually want to move, while buyers spend 5 to 12 months preparing to make the move.

18.

This time frame gives you plenty of opportunity to determine a plan so you're ready when the time to move approaches.

19.

Consult with your mortgage advisor at jts &amp; co.

To formulate your plan sooner than later.

ááááááááááááááááááááááááá ááááááááááááááááá 20.

The return to more normal housing market conditions seen in 2019 is set to continue in 2020.

21.

Millennials are forecasted to dominate market trends as more of the generation will reach peak homebuying age.

22.

Strong economic fundamentals will keep the us economy resilient and supporting growth in the housing market.

23.

Low mortgage rates are predicted to also continue into 2020, helping drive demand and fuel price growth in more affordable markets.

24.

This should mean a rise in home sales.

25.

Also, for 2020, we should continue to see an increase in home construction.

26.

Overall, the housing market appears healthy heading into the new year and the economy should support continued demand.

27.

In other words, if you're thinking about purchasing a home, the market is healthy and now is the time to take action.

28.

Contact your mortgage advisor at jts &amp; co.

To get your prequalification in place.

29.

Whether you are looking to purchase, refinance, or renovate a home - give jts &amp; co.

A call today.

30.

We are local.

Trusted.

And experienced and we have options to help you with your homeownership goals.

Thank you for joining me today, be sure to tune in next week!

Reentry




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SamBatayneh

Sam Batayneh December 30, 2019 - "Mortgage Minute" - This Week In Mortgage - Weekly Rate Update & "Happy New Year"… https://t.co/dkxtnhMWJZ 21 hours ago

moneygent

Armando Barbosa The Vision Mortgage Minute- 2019 Close out! Happy New Year! https://t.co/mq8AV1fgyJ 4 days ago

SamBatayneh

Sam Batayneh December 23, 2019 - "Mortgage Minute" - This Week In Mortgage - Weekly Rate Update & "Happy Holidays"… https://t.co/htrbVZAIGs 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

JTS Mortgage Minute 12/17/19 - Be Prepared [Video]JTS Mortgage Minute 12/17/19 - Be Prepared

Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals explains that low mortgage rates have revitalized the market, and we'll be seeing their full impact on demand next year. This will mean bidding wars..

Credit: WCBIPublished

Billie Eilish: I feel like I'm living someone else's life [Video]Billie Eilish: I feel like I'm living someone else's life

Billie Eilish: I feel like I'm living someone else's life The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker has enjoyed a successful year which has seen her bag her first ever Grammy nominations as well as performing at an..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.