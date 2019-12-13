Jennifer's Evening Forecast 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:46s - Published The last day of 2019 will be quiet with near average temperatures. The last day of 2019 will be quiet with near average temperatures. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources CBSMiami.com Weather 12-18-19 5PM Meteorologist Jennifer Correa has your Wednesday evening weather forecast. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:36Published 2 weeks ago Jennifer's Friday Forecast A wintry mix is possible in morning as the commute is underway be prepared for some light snow. The next waves arrives late in the evening. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 02:18Published 3 weeks ago