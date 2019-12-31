Global  

President Trump Says He'll Soon Sign 'Phase 1' Trade Deal With China

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:44s
President Trump said on Twitter Tuesday the signing will take place during a ceremony at the White House on Jan.

15.
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says he’ll sign first-step China trade deal on Jan. 15

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will sign the first phase of a trade...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Newsmax•CBS News•Newsy•Reuters•Reuters India•IndiaTime•CBC.ca•Zee News•RIA Nov.•SeattlePI.com


Trump says he'll discuss a 'Phase Two' agreement with China after signing first deal

Trump says he'll discuss a 'Phase Two' agreement with China after signing first deal· *President Trump said on Tuesday that he will travel to Beijing to discuss a "Phase Two" trade...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Newsy•RIA Nov.•Reuters India



NowTheEndBegins

ervportman4wake

spock5550

MohammadFarooq_

Ahurley2Hurley

threadreaderapp

good_karma_bon

Trumponly

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15 [Video]Trump to sign U.S.-China deal Jan. 15

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he&apos;ll sign Phase 1 of the trade deal with China on January 15 at the White House. As Fred Katayama reports, he said he&apos;ll later go to Beijing to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15 [Video]Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15

According to Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House. Last week, Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published

