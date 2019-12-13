Global  

Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case

Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case

Judge Orders Alex Jones To Pay More Than $100,000 In Defamation Case

The lawsuit alleges Jones falsely accused Neil Heslin, the father of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim, of being an actor.
Judge orders Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook case

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in...
Seattle Times - Published

Judge Orders Alex Jones and Infowars to Pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook Legal Fees

The ruling was part of a defamation lawsuit against Mr. Jones, who has promoted conspiracy theories...
NYTimes.com - Published


Alex Jones Seeks to Dismiss Defamation Suit from Sandy Hook Victim’s Father [Video]Alex Jones Seeks to Dismiss Defamation Suit from Sandy Hook Victim’s Father

Sandy Hook shooting conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by one of the victim’s family members. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

