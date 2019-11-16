Global  

Couples Who Eat Together, Stay Together

Eating is usually an activity that brings couples together.

But what happens when both partners have different tastes and meal preferences?

Maria Viall, holistic nutritionist and health coach, knows all too well how a “food fight” can turn into major tension between a couple.

She’s here to discuss some of her tips for making compromises with your partner and avoiding conflict at the dinner table.

To learn more about Maria, visit her website at MariaViall.com.
