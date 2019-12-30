Global  

Fire officials: Keep water supply handy during NYE celebration

With New Years Eve being less than 24 hours away, fire officials not only want you to have a good time -- they want you to stay safe.
:00-:04 :09-:13 :47-:50 1:26-1:30 with new years eve being less than 24 hours away fire officials say they want you to have a good time but they also want you to be safe" fire safety educator macon bibb county fire department "yo want to make sure you re a safe distance away from any structure be mindful of any overhead obstructions powerlines, trees" in addition...fire safety educator jeremy webb says that you want to have the proper hand, eye and foot protection for example no open toe shoes or sandals.

Also "keep a water supply outsid maybe a bucket of water or two.

Dash the fireworks once they have been shot off."

Children should not light up fireworks, even the small fireworks, like sparklers.

Doctor john wood at medical center navicent health says injuries from fireworks are rare but, he witnesses a few cases every year "typically will see somebod that held a firework that goes off in their hand and then also will see one or two burns to the face" if you experience a major burn go to the hospital immediately, but for minor injuries doctor wood says you can care for it at home "soap and water, dry it of after that, put a bandage, antibiotic ointment" cheryl story, director of operations at jake s fireworks explains that children under the age of 16 shouldn t be handling fire works and that you must be




