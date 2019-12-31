Global  

Hours Left To Go Before New Year's Eve In NYC's Times Square

Hours Left To Go Before New Year's Eve In NYC's Times Square

Hours Left To Go Before New Year's Eve In NYC's Times Square

CBSN New York's John Dias checks in with the growing crowd awaiting the start of tonight's big New Year's Eve party in New York's Times Square.
New Year's Eve celebration in NYC will be "the safest place on Earth," NYPD says

Police in New York City have tightened security after a recent string of attacks against Jews....
CBS News - Published

Key West Set For New Year’s Eve Antics

Despite its diminutive 8-square-mile size, New Year’s Eve revelers on this subtropical island can...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •The VergeSeattle Times



