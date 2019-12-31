French Montana Calls 50 Cent A 'Dinosaur' While Defending His Bugatti Purchase

It didn’t take long for French Montana to fire back at 50 Cent.

Shortly after the Power exec clowned Montana for buying an “old” Bugatti, the Moroccan-American rapper has replied with a few insults of his own.

Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com