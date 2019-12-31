Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Year's Eve Traditions From Around The World Come To Times Square

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
New Year's Eve Traditions From Around The World Come To Times Square

New Year's Eve Traditions From Around The World Come To Times Square

Celebrating New Year's by watching the ball drop is a tradition among millions, but not everyone welcomes the next year the same way.

CBSN New York's Nina Kapur hit midtown to find out the different ways people from across the globe celebrate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Key West Set For New Year’s Eve Antics

Despite its diminutive 8-square-mile size, New Year’s Eve revelers on this subtropical island can...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •The VergeSeattle Times


10! … 9! … 8! … Here comes New Year’s in Times Square!

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese dance performance, punctuated with red and gold pyrotechnics, will usher...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Pope Pulls Away From Woman Who Grabbed And Pulled His Hand [Video]WEB EXTRA: Pope Pulls Away From Woman Who Grabbed And Pulled His Hand

Pope Francis was greeting people in St. Peter's Square on New Year's Eve when he had to pull himself away from a woman who grabbed the his hand and pulled him toward her.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:12Published

Top 10 Iconic Moments Captured in Photos [Video]Top 10 Iconic Moments Captured in Photos

These photos were worth a thousand words … and then some. For this list, we’re looking at some of the most incredible photos of historic moments. We’ll be focusing on stunning shots of pivotal..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.