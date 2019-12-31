Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Justin Bieber Trailer YouTube Docuseries

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Justin Bieber Trailer YouTube Docuseries

Justin Bieber Trailer YouTube Docuseries

(CNN) The trailer for Justin Bieber's YouTube Originals docuseries, "Justin Bieber: Seasons," has dropped.

The series will bring Bieber back to YouTube, where it all started when he was a pre-teen, to give fans a full circle look at his life.

A longer preview of the series will be shown on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" on ABC after the ball drop tonight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber releases trailer of his YouTube docuseries

New York [USA] Jan 1 (ANI): Global pop star Justin Bieber on Tuesday (local time) launched the...
Sify - Published Also reported by •SOHHJust JaredSeattle Times


YouTube’s Justin Bieber docuseries premieres January 27th

Today, YouTube shared the trailer for "Justin Bieber: Seasons," its 10-part docuseries on the artist....
engadget - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

TWBabyBoo

Lesslie✨ RT @YouTube: Justin Bieber: Seasons coming to @youtube this January. @JustinBieber #Bieber2020 Watch the trailer now: https://t.co/WAV4stbX… 26 seconds ago

AmorimGuiamorim

Guilherme Silva RT @etnow: After a four-year hiatus, @JustinBieber is BACK! https://t.co/2YREuZ7LQ2 35 seconds ago

summer_villiers

summer villiers Justin Bieber: Seasons | Official Trailer Ft. Yummy | YouTube Originals https://t.co/QIOGzYya8a via @YouTube 57 seconds ago

AmorimGuiamorim

Guilherme Silva RT @Variety: .@justinbieber docu-series releases trailer, sets premiere date at @YouTube https://t.co/8ZHBTbDTbX 1 minute ago

TWBabyBoo

Lesslie✨ RT @PopCrave: .@JustinBieber has released the trailer for his new docuseries, "Justin Bieber: Seasons." The YouTube Original will premiere… 1 minute ago

Bieber_Istan

🎄Marcia C🎄 RT @defjam: Checkout the trailer for @justinbieber’s 10-part documentary Justin Bieber: Seasons 📺 ✔️ https://t.co/UnRJv58CLR https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber Launching YouTube Docuseries 'Seasons' [Video]Justin Bieber Launching YouTube Docuseries 'Seasons'

Justin Bieber Launching YouTube Docuseries 'Seasons' . Bieber and YouTube announced on Tuesday that a 10-episode series, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons,' will debut on Jan. 27. When I was getting..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.