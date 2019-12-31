Justin Bieber Trailer YouTube Docuseries

(CNN) The trailer for Justin Bieber's YouTube Originals docuseries, "Justin Bieber: Seasons," has dropped.

The series will bring Bieber back to YouTube, where it all started when he was a pre-teen, to give fans a full circle look at his life.

A longer preview of the series will be shown on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" on ABC after the ball drop tonight.