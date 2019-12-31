Global  

Adorable Shopper Receives a Random Act of Kindness

Occurred on December 28, 2019 / Victorville, California, USA Info from Licensor: "We had spent Friday at children's hospital with my daughter because she needed to be put under to have some tests done.

On Saturday, she was still not feeling well.

She was very groggy and fussy.

She slept most of Saturday, woke up around 7pm and had a little bit of energy.

She asked to go shopping to get some snacks with her little cart, so we thought getting out of the house for a little bit would be good.

She looked so cute, so I started recording and the gentlemen saw her.

She was still pretty quiet and not as social as she normally is, but he lifted her spirits a little bit.

The moment was just so sweet!

He gave her $1 to go towards something she wanted.

She ended up buying chocolate chip cookies.

It made her night!"
