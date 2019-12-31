Global  

New Year's greetings from Times Square

'I have a diaper on' - revelers arrive early and prepared for hours long wait to midnight
As early as eight in the morning, New Year's Eve revelers began arriving in Times Square.

About one million people are expected to crowd the area to watch the massive crystal ball ring in the new year.

Revelers coming to Times Square faced strict security measures.

Adventurous party-goers arrived early to get a good spot and they were required to stay outside in designated areas.

There are few available bathrooms. Conor Mitchell said he arrived in Times Square at eight in the morning and is prepared to stand outside for the 16 hours until midnight.

"This is actually, believe it or not, my fourth time coming here for New Year's Eve, standing out here," said Conor Mitchell who came to New York City from San Francisco.

"This is my bucket list," said Felisha Livesay.

"I'm 41 years old and ever since I was a junior in high school, I always said I would come down here.

And so I finally made it happen." She added, "I'm here and I feel so excited, so blessed and I'm so happy.

It's really cool." Avid Tumaina, from New Hampshire, came prepared for the lack of available bathrooms. "I have a diaper on," he eagerly shared.

Despite the lack of comfort and the cold weather, Logan Foley, from West Virginia, said Times Square is the best way to start the new year.

"Well, I mean, if you're going to do something, you do it all the way, right?

So there's no better place to come for New Year's Eve."



