New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins, 12/31/2019
Devils to host Pastrnak and the Bruins

The Boston Bruins will look to David Pastrnak when they visit the New Jersey Devils
FOX Sports - Published

Devils slip past Bruins with 3-2 win in a shootout

Devils slip past Bruins with 3-2 win in a shootoutDamon Severson scored in the sixth round of the shootout to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



I_News_N

News MiM Gamethread 12/31/2019 - New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins #News #Breaking_News #Breaking #Latest... https://t.co/rY6Xi8ZzdU 1 minute ago

falabandana

Fala Bandana RT @VinnieParise: Takeaways from Boston Bruins vs New Jersey Devils @pitchforkedpuck • I LOVED the way the #NJDevils played • Nikita Guse… 54 minutes ago

ubiquitymme

Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NHL: Damon Severson scored in the sixth round of the shootout Tuesday to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. 1 hour ago

cappertek

CapperTek NHL Game Recap: Boston Bruins (2) vs. New Jersey Devils (3) - 12/31/2019 - READ HERE: https://t.co/xjPmbNGc9W 2 hours ago

SwissHockeyNews

swisshockeynews.ch ✅ FINAL SCORE | NHL, Regular Season: ▪ #BOS @ #NJD 2-3 SO 📋 NJD: Mirco Müller (15:38 TOI, +0) with 1 shot on goal a… https://t.co/inK0ehIJLG 2 hours ago

NESN

NESN The Boston Bruins fall short in 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. NESN’s Michaela Vernava explains the takeaways f… https://t.co/nvbUcfc933 2 hours ago

BostonDiGiorgio

Michael DiGiorgio Bruins Post-Game Recap: Boston at New Jersey: 12/31/19 | BLACK N GOLD HOCKEY PODCAST welp at least we were consiste… https://t.co/xZprGDc16z 2 hours ago

thenhltracker

The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: Boston Bruins 2-3 New Jersey Devils (SO) #NJDevils https://t.co/m9IsFrMCZq 3 hours ago


Bruins, Devils settle it in a shootout [Video]Bruins, Devils settle it in a shootout

The Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils take it to a shootout to battle for the extra point

Credit: NHL     Duration: 07:20Published

NHL Highlights | Devils @ Senators 12/29/19 [Video]NHL Highlights | Devils @ Senators 12/29/19

Extended highlights of the New Jersey Devils at the Ottawa Senators

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published

