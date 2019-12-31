'Democracy hangs in the balance': Warren

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC MASSACHUSETTS SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN SAYING: "Our democracy hangs in the balance." Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren gave a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump in a New Years Eve speech Tuesday, on the first anniversary of her campaign launch.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC MASSACHUSETTS SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN SAYING: "In the past 12 months, the president has become bolder with his lies and more brazen in his law-breaking..." The Massachusetts senator, speaking at a Boston church known as a gathering place for revolutionary colonists in the 1770s, also slammed Republicans in Congress for jumping to Trump's defense as he faces an impeachment trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC MASSACHUSETTS SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN SAYING: "The Republicans in Congress have turned into fawning, spineless defenders of his crimes... " " Critics say she's fighting to prop up her campaign.

Polls show she's third among Democratic contenders, behind Joe Biden and fellow U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, according to website RealClearPolitics.

Warren's momentum stalled under sustained attacks from more moderate Democratic candidates like Pete Buttigieg over her support for Medicare for All, the healthcare overhaul that would eliminate private insurance in favor of a single government-run plan.

With Election Day now less than a year away, the Democratic pool of candidates remains crowded, with 15 contenders still battling it out for the White House... That could soon change -- the upcoming nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire in early February will be a critical test of candidates' viability.