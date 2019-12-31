Michelle Williams And 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail Are Engaged To Be Married

Michelle Williams is engaged to "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail, and the two are expecting a baby.

Williams who was formerly married to the late actor Heath Ledger is best known for her role in Dawson's Creek.

Kail is a four-time Oscar nominee and a Tony Award-winning director of the smash Broadway hit Hamilton.

The couple worked together on "Fosse/Verdon," for which Williams won the Emmy Award and Kail directed.

Kail also directed Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway show "In the Heights" and won an Emmy for directing "Grease: Live." Williams is the mother of 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger.

Ledger and Williams were in a three-year relationship and had their daughter before Ledger died in 2008.