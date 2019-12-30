Global  

Last day of 2019 to bring sun, highs in the 40s to Denver

Last day of 2019 to bring sun, highs in the 40s to Denver

Last day of 2019 to bring sun, highs in the 40s to Denver

It will be a beautiful end to 2019, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s.

More snow in the mountains starting tomorrow.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer's New Years Eve Forecast [Video]Jennifer's New Years Eve Forecast

The last day in 2019 is going to be a quiet one with highs in the mid 30s.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Rain will slowly turn over to snow today as temperatures slowly fall through the 30s. The wind will be picking up and many of us will see 1-3&quot; by the end of the day. Snowfall will begin to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:19Published

