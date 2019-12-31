Global  

Harry and Meghan release new photo of Archie in New Year message

Harry and Meghan release new photo of Archie in New Year message

Harry and Meghan release new photo of Archie in New Year message

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex post a New Year video message on Instagram, accompanied by a new photograph of Harry holding their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The picture appears at the end of a short video, little more than a minute long, recapping the couple's year to the tune of Coldplay's Clocks.
