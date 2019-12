Security Camera, Facebook Post Help Find Stolen Dog in Pennsylvania

STANDUP: THIS TIME OF YEAR HOMESTANDUP: THIS TIME OF YEAR HOMESECURITY CAMERAS CAN HELPSECURITY CAMERAS CAN HELPSECURITY CAMERAS CAN HELPIDENTIFY 'PORCH PIRATES' WHO NABIDENTIFY 'PORCH PIRATES' WHO NABDELIVERED PRESENTS.

BUT ONE
LOWER PAXTON FAMILY WAS SHOCKED
WHEN THEY SAW THE FOOTAGE FROM
THIS CAMERA... OF
SOMEONE NABBING THEIR FAMILY
DOG.

SHERRY BOHN HAD JUST
RETURNED HOME FROM HER JOB AT
MILTON S.
HERSHEY MEDICAL CENTER WHEN SHE
NOTICED SOMETHING STRANGE.
SAMPSON, ONE OF THE FAMILYS TWO
PUGGLES, WAS GONE.

AFTER A
FRANTIC CAR SEARCH, SHE AND HER
HUSBAND DECIDED TO CHECK THEIR
FRONT DOOR SECURITY CAMERA...
SOMETHING THEY BOUGHT JUST TWO
WEEKS EARLIER.

SHERRY BOHN,
HARRISBURG RESIDENT: THATS WHEN
WE FOUND THAT SOMEONE HAS TAKEN
OUR DOG.

AT 10:18 P.M.

A BOY
PICKED UP SAMPSON AND LEFT.
SHERRY BOHN, HARRISBURG
RESIDENT: JUST
SHOCKED.

WE LIVE IN A
SAFE NEIGHBORHOOD.

SAMPSON IS 13
YEARS OLD AND BLIND.

THE BOHNS
WORRIED ABOUT HIM OUT IN THE
COLD.

SO THEY POSTED SCREENSHOTS
FROM THE SECURITY CAMERA ON
FACEBOOK.

HARRISBURG RESIDENT: OUR
COMMUNITY HERE HAS BEEN
FABULOUS.

WE ALL PRETTY MUCH
CAME TOGETHER TO FIND SAMPSON.
THE POST WENT
VIRAL, SHARED MORE THAN 10,000
TIMES.

THE NEXT MORNING, A
COUPLE FOUND SAMPSON BY HIMSELF
AT DEVONSHIRE HEIGHTS AND NYCE
ROAD.

THEY RECOGNIZED HIM FROM
THE
FACEBOOK POST.

SHERRY BOHN,
HARRISBURG RESIDENT: HE SEEMED
VERY SHAKEN UP, COLD.

BUT
OTHERWISE SAMPSON WAS OK.
SHERRY SAYS SHES THANKFUL FOR
PLATFORMS LIKE FACEBOOK THAT CAN
HELP SPREAD A MESSAGE
QUICKLY... AND FOR ADVANCES IN
HOME SECURITY.

SHERRY BOHN,
HARRISBURG RESIDENT: WITHOUT THE
CAMERAS, WE WOULD HAVE NEVER
FOUND SAMPSON.

THE BOY IN THE
VIDEO, A MINOR, HAS BEEN
IDENTIFIED, AND CHARGES ARE
PENDING STANDUP: THANKFULLY THE
STORY HAS A HAPPY ENDING.
SAMPSON IS BACK HOME, SAFE AND
SOUND.

ALL THANKS TO A CAMERA
AND SOCIAL MEDIA.

IN LOWER
PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN
COUNTY, HARRI LEIGH, FOX43 NEWS.
ANIMATION