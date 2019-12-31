Global  

John Dorsey out as Browns General Manager

John Dorsey out as Browns General Manager

John Dorsey out as Browns General Manager

After a disappointing 6-10 season, the Cleveland Browns and General Manager John Dorsey have "mutually parted ways," the team confirmed via statements from owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam and Dorsey.
Browns & GM John Dorsey part ways

