San Diego Intl. Auto show starts this week 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:44s - Published 10News kicks the tires on the latest vehicles. 10News kicks the tires on the latest vehicles.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jimmy walker RT @10News: 🚘The San Diego Intl. Auto Show starts today. See what to expect https://t.co/yN16kQhsLg 2 hours ago 10News 🚘The San Diego Intl. Auto Show starts today. See what to expect https://t.co/yN16kQhsLg 7 hours ago RIta C. San Diego Intl. Auto Show opens this week https://t.co/q0Ap678yTR 2 days ago Jimmy walker RT @10News: Here's what you can expect when the San Diego Intl. Auto Show opens this week https://t.co/dV1d4OW4XR 2 days ago 10News Here's what you can expect when the San Diego Intl. Auto Show opens this week https://t.co/dV1d4OW4XR 2 days ago