Fireworks Tradition Continues Atop Pikes Peak

Fireworks Tradition Continues Atop Pikes Peak

Fireworks Tradition Continues Atop Pikes Peak

The AdAmAn Club is once again hiking to the top of Pikes Peak as part of the New Year's Eve tradition to light off fireworks from the summit.
Meet The Group That Hikes Up A Mountain To Set Off Fireworks

A beloved New Year's Eve tradition in Colorado is watching fireworks shot off the top of Pikes Peak,...
