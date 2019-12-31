Microsoft Seizes Copycat Domains North Korea-Linked Hackers

Unsealed court documents show that the domains include “hotrnall.com,” “office356-us.org,” and “mai1.info,” among other copycat URLs.

Microsoft says Thallium used one of the oldest tricks in the book to steal account credentials and other information from its victims: phishing, that is, sending emails that trick recipients into visiting copycat versions of trusted websites.

In March, security firm PhishLabs told Gizmodo that both phishing and spear phishing—a type of phishing that targets specific individuals and organizations—were on the rise.