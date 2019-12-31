Global  

Officials Honor Synagogue Attack Hero Josef Gluck

Officials meet to honor Josef Gluck, a congregation member who fought back against the machete-wielding attacker who wounded five people at a synagogue in Monsey, N.Y., and got the license plate number of the vehicle the attacker used to flee the scene.
